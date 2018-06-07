Suspect in Hassett Avenue shooting surrenders to police

BOOKED: Carldeaundre Dewayne Morgan, 22, of the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue in Shreveport, one count of attempted second-degree murder (Sources: Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
Thursday, May 17 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:59:37 GMT
The city of Shreveport was hit with another wave of violent crime after three shootings happened in three different neighborhoods within 8 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)
The city of Shreveport was hit with another wave of violent crime after three shootings happened in three different neighborhoods within 8 hours Wednesday night.