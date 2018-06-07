Suspect in Hassett Avenue shooting surrenders to police

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police officers are on the scene of another shooting on Thursday morning.

Shreveport police officers are on the scene of another shooting on Thursday morning.

SPD on scene of third shooting within last eight hours

SPD on scene of third shooting within last eight hours

The city of Shreveport was hit with another wave of violent crime after three shootings happened in three different neighborhoods within 8 hours Wednesday night.

The city of Shreveport was hit with another wave of violent crime after three shootings happened in three different neighborhoods within 8 hours Wednesday night.

The city of Shreveport was hit with another wave of violent crime after three shootings happened in three different neighborhoods within 8 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The city of Shreveport was hit with another wave of violent crime after three shootings happened in three different neighborhoods within 8 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport hit with 3 shootings in 8 hours after SPD announces plan for crime prevention

Shreveport hit with 3 shootings in 8 hours after SPD announces plan for crime prevention

BOOKED: Carldeaundre Dewayne Morgan, 22, of the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue in Shreveport, one count of attempted second-degree murder (Sources: Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport resident has been arrested in connection with a shooting in mid-May in which a man was seriously wounded.

Carldeaundre Dewayne Morgan, 22, surrendered to authorities at the Shreveport police complex just after 8 a.m. Thursday, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Morgan, of the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue, was interviewed then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 8:20 a.m. on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

He has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 7:36 p.m.

He is suspected of shooting 37-year-old Marcus Palmer just before 6 a.m. May 17 in the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue.

Officers found Palmer in a house there with multiple gunshots to his upper body.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Morgan's bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.