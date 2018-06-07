Suspect in Hassett Avenue shooting surrenders to police - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Suspect in Hassett Avenue shooting surrenders to police

BOOKED: Carldeaundre Dewayne Morgan, 22, of the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue in Shreveport, one count of attempted second-degree murder (Sources: Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport resident has been arrested in connection with a shooting in mid-May in which a man was seriously wounded.

Carldeaundre Dewayne Morgan, 22, surrendered to authorities at the Shreveport police complex just after 8 a.m. Thursday, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Morgan, of the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue, was interviewed then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 8:20 a.m. on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

He has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 7:36 p.m.

He is suspected of shooting 37-year-old Marcus Palmer just before 6 a.m. May 17 in the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue.

Officers found Palmer in a house there with multiple gunshots to his upper body.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Morgan's bond is set at $500,000. 

