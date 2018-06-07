Man's new vehicle stolen, full of bullet holes when recovered

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Shreveport man says his new-car joy was shattered when thieves stole his ride and left it riddled with bullets.

"I haven't made my first payment yet."

Douglas Pearson bought the blue 2017 blue GMC Sierra on May 24.

He had put no more than 250 miles on the odometer.

Then sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning, he said, crooks swiped his ride from his driveway in the city's Broadmoor neighborhood.

"I came out to go to work and my truck was gone."

Facebook posts by his wife, Marti Grosjean-Pearson, indicate the vehicle later was recovered off Linwood Avenue.

"It's a messed up deal. That's all I can say about it," Pearson said.

Using Onstar's tracking technology, he said he was able to locate his truck less than 24 hours after it was taken.

"We found it with Onstar over in Cedar Grove shot up, wrecked and totaled."

The vehicle was riddled with bullets.

"I could tell by riding up on it, all my generators, welders, all that stuff was gone out of it.

"And then I seen the driver side of it; and it's just riddled with bullet holes and all the windows were shot out of it."

Shreveport police say the Broadmoor neighborhood specifically is a hotbed for vehicle burglaries.

It's because residents there tend to leave their doors unlocked or leave keys and other valuables in plain sight, authorities say.

In Pearson's case, he says he did everything right.

"My keys were inside the house. Doors were locked. I got the keys. And then the Onstar app, I could go and double check my doors at night," he said.

All that leaves him all the more perplexed.

"So I don't know how they did it, if they used like a slim jim to get inside of it. But whatever it is, they're quick."

Police said they have no reason to think thieves are using any special technology to break into vehicles.

Pearson's advice to residents?

"Be diligent, I don't know, chain a pitbull up in your truck ... something."

Meantime, he hopes the insurance company will total the truck so he can start over.

