Teenager fighting for his life after being shot at least twice

A teenager is fighting for his life after being shot at least twice in his mid- to upper body, authorities say.

Now Shreveport police also are trying to determine where the shooting occurred.

The wounded 14-year-old male showed up on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of Hollywood Avenue about 12:56 p.m. Thursday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Authorities say he had run there from somewhere to the north.

Now officers are on foot talking to witnesses and neighbors in the area.

The wounded teenager's name has not yet been released.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.