2 kids in house when woman is stabbed in Bossier City; suspect found in drain pipe

Two children were inside a Bossier City house when their mother was stabbed multiple times, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

Now 35-year-old Jessica Payne is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Brandon Wayne Mayhill, 40, is accused of stabbing Payne just before 11:30 a.m. at his residence in the 5900 block of Stockwood Street.

His grandmother and Payne’s children, ages 9 and 4, were in the house at the time of the attack, police said.

The grandmother drove the two children to Bossier City Fire Station 7, in the 5900 block of Shed Road for help.

Meantime, Mayhill fled the scene on foot.

An extensive manhunt ended soon after he was spotted about 1 p.m. hiding in a 14-inch drainage pipe behind a house in the 5500 block of Lakeside Drive.

Mayhill was bitten by a police K-9 after failing to comply with several commands to come out of the culvert. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say he was to be booked into Bossier City Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder once he was released from the hospital.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

The grandmother and two children were not injured.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.