SWAR man booked on 29 counts of child pornography

A Hope man is back in jail following his arrest earlier this week.
Cody McMorris, 29, is charged with 29 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
McMorris was on probation and was taken into custody on Tuesday.
He is being held in the Hempstead County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.