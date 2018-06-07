SWAR man booked on 29 counts of child pornography - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SWAR man booked on 29 counts of child pornography

Cody McMorris, 29 (Source: Hempstead County Sheriff's Office) Cody McMorris, 29 (Source: Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

A Hope man is back in jail following his arrest earlier this week.

Cody McMorris, 29, is charged with 29 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

McMorris was on probation and was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He is being held in the Hempstead County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly