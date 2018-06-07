Caregiver's boyfriend dies after being shot; police arrest her estranged husband

BOOKED: Steve Williams, 46, of the 2800 block of Alvin Lane in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A caregiver's boyfriend died after being shot multiple times.

Now the woman's estranged husband faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Fingerprints were used to identify the slain man as 43-year-old Terry Brown, of Shreveport, the Caddo coroner's office reports.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday at a residence just north of Huntington Park Golf Course in west Shreveport.

Brown was at a home in the 6100 block of Pebble Beach Drive where the woman was working when a man showed up in the driveway and began firing a handgun at him, authorities said.

Witnesses told police they heard at least five shots before seeing Brown lying wounded in the front yard.

Steven Davis said he was home when he heard the gunshots, so he went outside and discovered a man had been shot.

"And the caretaker who works over here across the street was attending to him. And it looked like another gentleman who worked for the Fire Department was assisting and trying to get him turned over ... ."

Brown was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The gunman last was seen driving a white Chevrolet Colorado.

The small pickup possibly was a rental, authorities said.

Just before 1 p.m., 46-year-old Steve D. Williams surrendered to authorities at the Shreveport police complex.

Police say 46-year-old Steve Williams turned himself in just before 1 pm. He's accused of killing his estranged wife's new boyfriend. He's charged with second-degree murder » https://t.co/bGwEPRNu6u pic.twitter.com/XrR1ML3X62 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) June 7, 2018

Williams, of the 2800 block of Alvin Lane in Shreveport, then was interviewed and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the murder charge and a city warrant.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.