Pastor dies when hit by pickup while jogging in Sabine Parish

A Sabine Parish pastor died when he was hit by a pickup while out jogging Thursday morning.

He has been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Haggard, of First Baptist Church of Fort Jesup in the 900 block of Louisiana Highway 3118 in Many.

The accident happened about 6:50 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 6 at Melody Lane.

That's less than two miles west of the church.

A 17-year-old was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup west on LA 6 when the juvenile lost control of the truck and the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau reports.

The pickup collided with Haggard as he was jogging east on the westbound shoulder of the highway, the trooper added.

Haggard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He has since been charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle, authorities said.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Louisiana State Police Troop E has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths this year.

