SPD searching for man connected to murder attempt

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for a man allegedly involved in a mid-May shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Carldeaundre Morgan, 22, has a warrant for his arrest, charging him with one count of second-degree murder. His last known address was in the 3800 block of Judson Street.

On May 17th, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue regarding a shooting.

Officers found Marcus Palmer, 37, inside a home with multiple gunshots to the upper body. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Palmer is expected to survive.

Police say investigators were able to determine from evidence and interviews that Morgan was the alleged gunman, according to SPD.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to Morgan’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via its app, P3Tips.

