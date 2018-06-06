3 dogs found dead inside hot car; woman arrested

BOOKED: Nancy Louise Western, 47, of the 4900 block of Albany Road in Shreveport, three counts of cruelty to animals (Source: Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A 47-year-old Shreveport woman faces charges in connection with the deaths of her three dogs.

Nancy Louise Western called police to a parking lot at Willis Knighton-Bossier in the 2400 block of Hospital Drive at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to report finding the deceased animals in her car, authorities said.

She reportedly told police that she left two Labrador retrievers, a cocker spaniel and another dog in the vehicle for about an hour while she went to a doctor’s appointment.

Evidence suggests that the dogs had been in the vehicle longer than Western said and that the Labrador retrievers and cocker spaniel died of heat exposure, according to the responding officers.

Western, of the 4900 block of Albany Road, was booked into the Bossier City Jail on three counts of cruelty to animals.

She later was transferred to Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where she remained Wednesday night after being booked there at 7:35 a.m. the same day.

Her bonds total $150,000.

