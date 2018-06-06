NWLA businessman increases reward for stolen vehicles

A Northwest Louisiana businessman is increasing his reward for information leading to the location of 4 stolen vehicles.

Holly Hollenshead, the owner of the Hollenshead company, is offering $750 per vehicle or $5,000 for all vehicles to anyone with information leading to the recovery of several vehicles that were stolen from his warehouse.

Bandits raided his warehouse on the 900 block of South Pecan Street in Vivian between 2 and 6 a.m. Sunday, May 20.

"Most of these vehicles are head turners, they're really are," said Holly Hollenshead, the owner of the Hollenshead company.

A total of 8 vehicles were taken, 4 of them have been found, 4 are still missing.

1979 Chevy Pickup truck, it says "Gone Country" on the tailgate

2001 Chevy Corvette, it's maroon with a distinctive hood cowling

1982 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jaguar XK Coupe

According to a release, four people have been arrested in connection with the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollenshead company at (318) 221-4959 and leave information or voice mail after hours. Reward will be paid to first caller with reliable information, no questions asked, according to the release.

