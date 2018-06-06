Man sentenced to 10 days in jail in connection with crash that killed 4-year-old girl

A Bossier Parish judge has decided the fate of a man who caused a crashed that killed a 4-year old girl last year.

"We weren't prepared for this sentencing," said the parents of Katie Grantham on their social media page Team Katie Bug.

In a Facebook post shared on the page, Grantham's parents expressed their disappointment in the verdict.

"The only charge the driver has is running the red light. That's it. Nothing pertaining to Katie's death," they wrote.

Katie Grantham was killed in November of last year when the vehicle she was in was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 3 and Kingston road in north Bossier Parish.

The driver of the truck, 48-year old Shane Christopher DeMoss, pleaded guilty to running a red light. He was convicted for a traffic misdemeanor and sentenced to 10 days in jail, only to be served on the weekends.

"Unfortunately we all speed, we all try and break red lights, we all don't wear our seat belts when we should, those are negligent acts, so gross negligence like I explained to the jury is like juggling loaded cock pistols, that's something so stupid no ordinary person would even attempt to do that," said Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

District Attorney Marvin says his office met with Louisiana State Police to discuss other potential charges but found that there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol to justify a more serious charge.

"This was a car wreck and it's very unfortunate for the family, I understand that which is why we looked so hard and tried to find some crime that would fit these facts, but unfortunately there's not one," said Marvin.

According to a Facebook post, Katie's mother Morgan Grantham took the stand during Demoss' sentencing. Her words to him said in part, "Whatever sentence you receive here will never equal ours. Ours is a life sentence."

DeMoss is set to begin serving his sentence Friday, June 8.

