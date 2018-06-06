Bossier Optimist club donates nearly $30,000 to Bossier Parish educators

Some Bossier Parish teachers will be getting a boost next year thanks to the Bossier Optimist Club.

The cub gave a total of $28,500 in grant money to 15 teachers for classroom enhancements and school programming, according to a news release.

“The Bossier Optimist Club is a true friend and partner to Bossier Schools,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith. “The Optimists understand the importance of investing in our teachers and students in an effort to help them achieve success and that, in turn, benefits our entire community in countless ways.”

Grants ranged from $1,000 to $3000.

Recipients of this year’s Bossier Optimist Club grants are:

Lea Anne Nelson , Curtis Elementary

, Curtis Elementary Marissa Marrero , Sun City Elementary

, Sun City Elementary Lindsay Burns , Plantation Park Elementary

, Plantation Park Elementary Joanna Racouillat , Meadowview Elementary

, Meadowview Elementary Shelly Malone , Benton Middle

, Benton Middle Rebekah Gibbs , Elm Grove Middle

, Elm Grove Middle Beauchamp Powers , Haughton Middle

, Haughton Middle Kelly Birdsong and Charlene Cooper , Cope Middle

and , Cope Middle Jessica Armstrong , Britney Bass and Angi Reger , Legacy Elementary

, and , Legacy Elementary Hannah Hagerhjelm, Linda Finimore and Karyn Lipsey, Airline High

The following document details the amount and programs the grants will benefit:

The Optimists began awarding grants to Bossier Parish teachers in 1988 and to date has funded more than $459,000 in grants.

Each week, club members work Bingo games to raise money for this grant program.

