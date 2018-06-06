Man dies 3 days after losing feet when struck by train

Preliminary investigation indicates Henry Allen Howard, 65, was walking from Payne subdivision to his residence on Brickyard Road when he apparently sat down and fell asleep on the Union Pacific railroad tracks, authorities say. (Source: Google Maps)

A man has died three days after being hit by a train while sleeping on railroad tracks in Natchitoches Parish.

The Natchitoches coroner's office reports that Henry Allen Howard died about 4 a.m. Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

The 65-year-old Natchitoches man had been in an Alexandria hospital since losing both feet in the accident.

The accident happened about 1 a.m. Sunday near the Brickyard Road area off Louisiana Highway 6 near Natchitoches.

