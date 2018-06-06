Geek'd Con to return in August, guests announced

What do you get when you combine costumes, WWE Hall of Famers, MTV stars and assorted stars of the big and small screen? Answer: Geek'd Con, and it's coming back this summer.
The popular fan convention will be held on Aug. 17 to Aug. 19 at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street. Free parking will be available all weekend long.
Single-day admission to Geek’d Con ranges from $10 to $20, with adult weekend passes available for $25, and VIP Passes available as well.
Children ages 10 and under will be admitted free of charge.
Friday, Aug. 17 is Military Night, where anyone with a Military ID will be able to get in for free.
The three-day convention welcomes more than 10,000 attendees annually to browse vendor booths, meet celebrity guests, attend panel discussions and more, according to a news release.
Celebrity guests this year include:
Vendors will have a range of items including comic books, clothing, video games, original works of art, handmade items and more.
The event will also welcome a variety of professional cosplay groups and will include a full-scale cosplay competition.
For more information on Geek’d Con, visit www.GeekdCon.com.
