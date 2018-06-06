Geek'd Con to return in August, guests announced

What do you get when you combine costumes, WWE Hall of Famers, MTV stars and assorted stars of the big and small screen? Answer: Geek'd Con, and it's coming back this summer.

The popular fan convention will be held on Aug. 17 to Aug. 19 at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street. Free parking will be available all weekend long.

Single-day admission to Geek’d Con ranges from $10 to $20, with adult weekend passes available for $25, and VIP Passes available as well.

Children ages 10 and under will be admitted free of charge.

Friday, Aug. 17 is Military Night, where anyone with a Military ID will be able to get in for free.

The three-day convention welcomes more than 10,000 attendees annually to browse vendor booths, meet celebrity guests, attend panel discussions and more, according to a news release.

Celebrity guests this year include:

Chris Sarandon , the voice of Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Prince Humperdinck from The Princess Bride, as well as starring roles in horror classics Fright Night and Child’s Play.

, the voice of Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Prince Humperdinck from The Princess Bride, as well as starring roles in horror classics Fright Night and Child’s Play. Mick Foley , WWE Hall of Fame Member, former WWE Champion during the “attitude era.”

, WWE Hall of Fame Member, former WWE Champion during the “attitude era.” Bam Margera , from MTV’s Jackass, Viva La Bam, and Bam’s Unholy Union.

, from MTV’s Jackass, Viva La Bam, and Bam’s Unholy Union. Helen Slater , the original screen version of Supergirl from the 1984 movie Supergirl.

, the original screen version of Supergirl from the 1984 movie Supergirl. John Wesley Shipp , TV’s original Flash, as well as Jay Garrick in the current CW TV show The Flash.

, TV’s original Flash, as well as Jay Garrick in the current CW TV show The Flash. Matthew Wood , actor known for Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith; Daniel Logan, Boba Fett from Star Wars Episode II and Star Wars Clone Wars.

, actor known for Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith; Daniel Logan, Boba Fett from Star Wars Episode II and Star Wars Clone Wars. Erik Estrada from the TV Classic CHiPS.

from the TV Classic CHiPS. Mike Grell , legendary comic book artist known for his work on characters like Green Lantern, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Green Arrow, and more.

, legendary comic book artist known for his work on characters like Green Lantern, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Green Arrow, and more. Benton's own Tim J. Smith , who appeared earlier this year in Marvel’s Black Panther as a stuntman. Smith was on hand when over 600 Shreveport students were able to attend Black Panther.

, who appeared earlier this year in Marvel’s Black Panther as a stuntman. Smith was on hand when over 600 Shreveport students were able to attend Black Panther. John Lucas, artist known for Deadpool.

Vendors will have a range of items including comic books, clothing, video games, original works of art, handmade items and more.

The event will also welcome a variety of professional cosplay groups and will include a full-scale cosplay competition.

For more information on Geek’d Con, visit www.GeekdCon.com.

