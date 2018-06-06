Sears closing 3 North LA stores

Sears is closing three North Louisiana stores, including the one at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport, a company official says. (Source: Google Maps)
The closures mean the loss of anchor tenants at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport and Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)
Sears at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City (Source: Google Maps)
Sears is closing three North Louisiana stores, a company official says.
Another round of closures means the end of an era for a Sears store in the ArkLaTex.
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.
The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.
Sears is closing three stores in North Louisiana.
And in the process, two Shreveport-Bossier City malls and one in Monroe will lose anchor tenants.
Workers at the three locations were informed Wednesday that the closures come as part of the company's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and focus on its best stores, a company spokesman said.
Closing in early September will be the Sears stores at:
in Mall St. Vincent at 3601 Southern Ave. in Shreveport in Pierre Bossier Mall at 2950 E. Texas St. in Bossier City in Pecanland Mall at 4800 Millhaven Road in Monroe,
Liquidation sales will begin as early as June 22 at three stores.
The three North Louisiana locations were not on lists of previously announced closures.
"We have identified approximately 100 non-profitable stores, many of which will begin store closing sales in the near future," the company announced May 31.
The same date, the company released a list of 63 more stores to be closed.
The Shreveport-Bossier City and Monroe locations were not among them.
