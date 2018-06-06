Sears closing 3 North LA stores - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Sears closing 3 North LA stores

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sears is closing three North Louisiana stores, including the one at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport, a company official says. (Source: Google Maps) Sears is closing three North Louisiana stores, including the one at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport, a company official says. (Source: Google Maps)
The closures mean the loss of anchor tenants at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport and Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12) The closures mean the loss of anchor tenants at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport and Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
Sears at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City (Source: Google Maps) Sears at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City (Source: Google Maps)
Sears at Pecanland Mall in Monroe (Source: Google Maps) Sears at Pecanland Mall in Monroe (Source: Google Maps)

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • No ArkLaTex Sears or Kmart stores on first closure list

    No ArkLaTex Sears or Kmart stores on first closure list

    For now, ArkLaTex Sears and Kmart stores are staying open, according to a list the Sears Holding Corp. posted on Thursday. On Thursday, Sears Holding Corporation posted a list of 79 stores they plan to close in the coming months. The list of Kmart and Sears store closures doesn't contain any from the ArkLaTex. According to a release sent out earlier this week, more closures are coming. We don't know at this time if there will be any ArkLaTex stores on the next list. ...More >>
    For now, ArkLaTex Sears and Kmart stores are staying open, according to a list the Sears Holding Corp. posted on Thursday.More >>

  • ArkLaTex Sears store to close; liquidation sale starts June 16

    ArkLaTex Sears store to close; liquidation sale starts June 16

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:54:12 GMT
    Sears plans to close its store and automotive center in Texarkana, Texas, sometime in September. A liquidation sale will start June 16. (Source: KSLA News 12)Sears plans to close its store and automotive center in Texarkana, Texas, sometime in September. A liquidation sale will start June 16. (Source: KSLA News 12)
    Sears is closing three North Louisiana stores, a company official says. (Source: KSLA News 12)Sears is closing three North Louisiana stores, a company official says. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    Another round of closures means the end of an era for a Sears store in the ArkLaTex.

    More >>

    Another round of closures means the end of an era for a Sears store in the ArkLaTex.

    More >>

  • Sears to close dozens more stores as sales plunge

    Sears to close dozens more stores as sales plunge

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 11:06:20 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:47 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:47:17 GMT
    Sears says it has identified about 100 stores that aren't profitable and that 72 of the locations will start store closing sales in the near future.More >>
    Sears says it has identified about 100 stores that aren't profitable and that 72 of the locations will start store closing sales in the near future.More >>

  • Full list: Sears to close 72 more stores

    Full list: Sears to close 72 more stores

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-05-31 11:01:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:42:01 GMT

    The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

    More >>

    The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

    More >>

  • Sears closing last Chicago store

    Sears closing last Chicago store

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 11:55:16 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:17:36 GMT
    The retailer, which is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)The retailer, which is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

    The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.

    More >>

    The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.

    More >>
(KSLA) -

Sears is closing three stores in North Louisiana.

And in the process, two Shreveport-Bossier City malls and one in Monroe will lose anchor tenants.

Workers at the three locations were informed Wednesday that the closures come as part of the company's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and focus on its best stores, a company spokesman said.

Closing in early September will be the Sears stores at:

  • in Mall St. Vincent at 3601 Southern Ave. in Shreveport
  • in Pierre Bossier Mall at 2950 E. Texas St. in Bossier City
  • in Pecanland Mall at 4800 Millhaven Road in Monroe,

Liquidation sales will begin as early as June 22 at three stores. 

The three North Louisiana locations were not on lists of previously announced closures.

"We have identified approximately 100 non-profitable stores, many of which will begin store closing sales in the near future," the company announced May 31.

The same date, the company released a list of 63 more stores to be closed.

The Shreveport-Bossier City and Monroe locations were not among them.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly