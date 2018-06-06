Food Bank to host Annual 'Empty Bowls' Hunger Awareness Event

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is hosting its Annual 'Empty Bowls' Hunger Awareness Event.

Hand painted ceramic bowls, as well as donated goods and services will be auctioned while those in attendance dine on a variety of soups.

Each guest will receive a bowl to symbolize all of the empty bowls in the community that do not get filled daily.

The event will take place Thursday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the Eldorado Resort Hotel and Casino's Grand Ballroom. Ticket prices are $50 in advance.

To learn more call 318-675-2400 extension 111 or email development@foodbanknla.org.

Proceeds from the event will help the Food Bank bring awareness to hunger in Northwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.