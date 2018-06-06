Caddo Sheriff hosts women's firearm training, personal safety class

A class covering the basics of personal safety and firearm training will be held this weekend.

The class will begin at 8 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 at the Sheriff's Regional Training Academy, 15639 S. Highway 1. The course is free, but pre-registration is required by calling Community Programs at (318) 681-0875.

This will be the last class until next fall, according to a news release. Participants are asked to bring their own handgun and ammunition.

Deputies will provide one-on-one instruction in the safe handling and firing of handguns.

Information will also be provided on Louisiana gun laws, basic self-defense, situational awareness and personal safety.

