3 arrested after Texarkana, TX dollar store robbery

Three teens are behind bars for the robbery of a Texarkana store back in May.

Police say 17-year-old Jaquaylon James of Texarkana Texas, and two sixteen-year-olds turned themselves in on Tuesday after warrants were issued for their arrest.

Officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery at the Dollar General in the 4900 block of West Seventh Street at around 9:40 p.m. on May 26.

The three men entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk. They were last seen running west from the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

After surveillance video of the robbery was released on social media, detectives got information that led to the identification of the three people arrested.

James is being held in the Bi-State Jail, where his bond has been set at $20,000. The two juveniles are currently being held at a Juvenile Detention Center.

