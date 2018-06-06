School is out but improvements in Bossier Parish still underway

Rendering of new Benton High School currently under construction (Source: Keith Norwood, BPSB)

The Bossier Parish School Board is continuing to make the most out of a $212 million construction bond approved in 2012.

The plethora of new schools and renovations are due to the continuous growth in the area.

Currently, construction is underway for what will soon be the new Benton High School; the largest in Bossier Parish.

According to an update from the School Board Building and Grounds Committee, the construction of the 70 acre project is on schedule, with nearly 140 employees working six days a week.

Sun City Elementary in South Bossier is set to start renovations in the coming weeks.

The schools sits next to Elm Grove Middle School and has been operating out of temporary buildings for decades, according to BPSB Spokesperson Sonja Bailes.

Both Sun City Elementary and the new Benton High are set to open Fall of 2019.

You can see the full update below:

The Bossier High School football team will also be enjoying some new perks for the coming football season.

The Bearkats recently received new artificial turf for Bossier Stadium.

According to Bailes, the turf and additional updates were funded by the City of Bossier in exchange for two buildings no longer in use by the school board.

An extra $225 thousand is also available for additional paving, lighting fixtures, seating, and accessible restrooms.

The old Haughton Middle School campus is on course to become the new elementary school as renovations are nearly finished.

95% of the construction is complete with teachers and faculty already moving in supplies.

This comes after the new Haughton Middle School was finished and opened this year.

Haughton Elementary will begin classes this coming fall.

