LA DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects, 1 in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently announced ten projects statewide that was let on May 30.

A total of eight contractors put in their bids totaling $43.8 million. Only one of those projects had no apparent low bidder.

“It’s always a positive for the citizens of Louisiana when we are able to deliver these types of infrastructure improvements, especially on such a tight budget,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D, in a news release. “Our responsibility is to continue doing what we can with what we have, as well as exploring innovative means of funding.”

One of those projects is located in Bossier Parish. A quote of $17,253,258.93 was given for the milling, patching, paving and drainage on Interstate 20 between Interstate 220 and the U.S. 80 overpass.

All projects are prioritized by road or bridge condition; the urgency of improvements; volume and type of traffic; crash records unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage; among other factors, according to DOTD.

Below are the other projects and their apparent low bids:

Bridge Replacement and Repair

Castor Creek Relief Bridge replacement along LA 506 in Caldwell Parish: $5,671,439.29

Pavement/Overlay

Milling, patching, and drainage on U.S. 61/190 between Greenwell St. and the Mississippi River Bridge in East Baton Rouge Parish: $7,136,559.00

Milling and overlay on U.S. 90 at LA 182 in Lafourche Parish: $215,068.91

Milling, patching, overlay, grading, and drainage on LA 582 between Bayou Macon and LA 134 in East Carroll Parish: $2,767,657.38

Patching and drainage on LA 48 between Oak Ave. and Bailey St. in Jefferson Parish: $154,331.40

Congestion Mitigation and Safety

Guardrail installation throughout St. Tammany Parish: $319,351.70

Other

Woodworth sidewalk improvements (Phase 3) in Rapides Parish: $385,501.41

Sign and sign mounting replacement on U.S. 90 and U.S. 90-Z between I-10 and Magnolia St. in Orleans Parish: $9,892,999.70

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.

