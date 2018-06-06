LA DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects, 1 in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently announced ten projects statewide that was let on May 30.
A total of eight contractors put in their bids totaling $43.8 million. Only one of those projects had no apparent low bidder.
“It’s always a positive for the citizens of Louisiana when we are able to deliver these types of infrastructure improvements, especially on such a tight budget,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D, in a news release. “Our responsibility is to continue doing what we can with what we have, as well as exploring innovative means of funding.”
One of those projects is located in Bossier Parish. A quote of $17,253,258.93 was given for the milling, patching, paving and drainage on Interstate 20 between Interstate 220 and the U.S. 80 overpass.
All projects are prioritized by road or bridge condition; the urgency of improvements; volume and type of traffic; crash records unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage; among other factors, according to DOTD.
Below are the other projects and their apparent low bids:
Bridge Replacement and Repair
Pavement/Overlay
Congestion Mitigation and Safety
Other
For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.