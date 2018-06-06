Marshall PD to host civilian shooter training event

In late June, The Marshall Police Department will host a training class on how to react in an active shooter event.

The event will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 30 at the Marshall Civic Center, 2501 E. End Blvd.

The public is invited and is free for everyone to attend.

