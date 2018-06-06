Officer fires gun when driver allegedly tries to run over him during pursuit

2 arrested after chase that started in Shreveport ends in Bossier City. (Source: Cody Jennigs/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man is accused of trying to run over a Shreveport police officer during a chase early Wednesday morning that started in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City.

Stephon Perkins, 20, is charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer.

Police say the chase began when officers attempted a traffic stop in Shreveport just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Perkins reportedly fled, leading officers on a pursuit into Bossier City.

He then allegedly tried to run over a Shreveport police officer who was standing outside his patrol unit in the 2400 block of Tulip Street.

That's when police say the officer fired his gun at Perkins.

One of the bullets hit Perkins in the elbow.

Perkins crashed his vehicle into the officer’s patrol unit then took off on foot.

He was caught by SPD officers with the help of one of their K-9s after a brief foot chase.

Perkins was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound and a dog bite.

Authorities said his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Perkins was booked into the Bossier City Jail after being released from the hospital about 7:15 a.m. His bonds totaled $450,000.

A passenger in Perkins’ car also was booked into the Bossier City Jail after authorities learned that she was wanted in Caddo Parish.

Authorities said there was an outstanding warrant to arrest 19-year-old Breanna Lashaun Dinkins, of Shreveport, on a theft charge.

The Shreveport officer who was involved in the confrontation was not injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police released a statement that Police Chief Alan Crump placed one of his officers on paid departmental leave in the wake of the gunfire in Bossier City.

The statement, which does not name the officer, notes that on-duty uniformed officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday near Line Avenue at Kings Highway in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City.

Bossier City police were not involved in the pursuit or apprehension of Perkins.

