Police ID man killed after being hit by van

A man has died in the hospital after being hit by a van in Texarkana, TX Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. in front of Olive Garden on Mall Drive near Outback Steakhouse and Central Mall.

Police 88-year-old Jewell Maxwell was picking up cans in the area when he crossed the road in front of the van and was hit.

Maxwell was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The people riding in the van were not hurt.

The driver of the van told police he didn't see Maxwell until it was too late.

Texarkana, TX police are investigating the crash.

Mall Drive was closed for part of the night as traffic officers investigated.

