McCurtain County S.O. on hunt for counterfeit check cashers

The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a number of men suspected of trying to cash counterfeit checks at a number of different stores in the southeastern Oklahoma county.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy reports that his office has received reports of "several Hispanic males casually dressed" and driving around the area in two different vehicles.

Surveillance images of the vehicles show one to be a blue crossover-type wagon, and the other a regular-size, silver sedan.

Clardy posted images of the suspect vehicles early Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office at (580) 286-3331.