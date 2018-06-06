McCurtain County S.O. on hunt for counterfeit check cashers - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

McCurtain County S.O. on hunt for counterfeit check cashers

By Doug Warner, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Facebook post by Sheriff Kevin Clardy showing the two suspect vehicles Facebook post by Sheriff Kevin Clardy showing the two suspect vehicles
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSLA) -

The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a number of men suspected of trying to cash counterfeit checks at a number of different stores in the southeastern Oklahoma county.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy reports that his office has received reports of "several Hispanic males casually dressed" and driving around the area in two different vehicles. 

Surveillance images of the vehicles show one to be a blue crossover-type wagon, and the other a regular-size, silver sedan. 

Clardy posted images of the suspect vehicles early Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office at (580) 286-3331.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly