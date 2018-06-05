Bossier City council OKs 5 more lots for Fuller Center, Katy Build projects

Bossier City council members finalized the donation of five more residential lots to the Fuller Center for Housing Tuesday evening.

The Fuller Center, which builds homes for families in need, has so far built 50 homes in various Shreveport neighborhoods and, to date, three in Bossier City.

The Fuller Center will continue working with Asbury United Methodist Church, The Simple Church and First Baptist Bossier for the upcoming Bossier City builds.

The first two homes built on Nina Street were named Katy Build homes, in honor of 16-year-old Katy Watkins, an Airline High student who was killed in a 2006 crash. The third home, built on Yarborough Street, was named the Molly Build home in remembrance of 15-year-old Molly Reed.

Emily Purdue, 16, also was killed in that crash. One of the upcoming Fuller Center homes will be named the Emily Build home.

The five new lots donated to the Fuller Center are on nearby Jean Street.

Some of those homes will continue the tradition of being named in honor of the three young ladies who attended the three churches actively involved in the construction.

Over the weekend, Katy Build organizers held their annual tennis tournament to raise funds to cover construction costs.

Nearly 40 teams and more than 250 players participated.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner once again played in the celebrity match along with Asbury pastor Matt Rawle and Simple Church pastor Justin Haigler.

