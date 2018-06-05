Louisiana free fishing weekend; no license required

Anglers are invited to be a part of a free fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says this weekend only, fishermen won’t be required to have a fishing license on waterways.

LDWF says all fishing regulations including size and catch limits will still be in effect.

This is an effort to promote fishing and remind people to renew fishing licenses by the start of July.

Fishing and hunting licenses will expire on June 30. Licenses for the 2018-2019 seasons are available for purchase and are valid until June 30, 2019.

Click here for more information on how to purchase a fishing and hunting license.

