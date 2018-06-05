Widespread Verizon network outage in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Widespread Verizon network outage in Shreveport

Several cities across American are experiencing a network outage. (Source: Downdetector.com) Several cities across American are experiencing a network outage. (Source: Downdetector.com)
About 211 reports of problems were reported at 5 p.m. (Source: Downdetector.com) About 211 reports of problems were reported at 5 p.m. (Source: Downdetector.com)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Verizon Wireless experienced a temporary network outage for some customers in Shreveport Tuesday evening.

Customers were having a hard time sending text messages, making calls or using applications on their smartphone.

According to Downdetector.com, about 211 reports of problems were reported at 5 p.m. That number is now down to five.

"Engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue promptly and service was restored by 6:44 p.m.," according to a Verizon Wireless corporate spokeswoman Jeannine Brew. 

A Verizon manager in Shreveport says some customers may still be without service.

If your phone is out of service, try resetting your network setting. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly