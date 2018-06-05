Widespread Verizon network outage in Shreveport

About 211 reports of problems were reported at 5 p.m. (Source: Downdetector.com)

Several cities across American are experiencing a network outage. (Source: Downdetector.com)

Verizon Wireless experienced a temporary network outage for some customers in Shreveport Tuesday evening.

Customers were having a hard time sending text messages, making calls or using applications on their smartphone.

According to Downdetector.com, about 211 reports of problems were reported at 5 p.m. That number is now down to five.

"Engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue promptly and service was restored by 6:44 p.m.," according to a Verizon Wireless corporate spokeswoman Jeannine Brew.

A Verizon manager in Shreveport says some customers may still be without service.

If your phone is out of service, try resetting your network setting.

