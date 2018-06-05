Man, woman accused of molesting at least four children

ARRESTED: Tony D. James (left), 32, of Shreveport, four counts of molestation of a juvenile, and Erica McCray, 37, of Shreveport, one count of molestation of a juvenile (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport man and woman are accused of molesting at least four children.

Police received reports May 17 that multiple youths under age 14 allegedly had been sexually molested by two people.

Investigators report having since interviewed people and seizing evidence they think links the suspects to the assaults.

That led to the arrests Monday of 32-year-old Tony D. James and 37-year-old Erica McCray, both of whom live on Lillian Street.

She was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:30 p.m. Monday. He was booked at 4 p.m.

Booking records show James now faces four counts of molestation of a juvenile.

And McCray is charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile.

