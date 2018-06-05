LSP responds after 2 dead, several injured in separate crashes along I-20

Two people are dead and several others are recovering after officers responded to a handful of accidents along interstate 20 in both Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

These accidents happening less than 24 hours apart and impacting both directions of the busy roadway.

Irma Walker and Nedra C. Warren, both of Arlington, were ejected from their vehicle when it rolled over near mile marker 3 along I-20. Another passenger in the vehicle, an infant, was restrained and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday morning, a minor crash with injuries was reported on I-20 eastbound at the Spring Street exit in Shreveport. Traffic was reportedly backed up to Linwood Avenue.

"It's kind of a running joke in Louisiana; when it rains people forget how to drive, and that's true in the respect that we don't leave enough distance between the car ahead of us so, leave a little ahead of time give yourself some extra time to get to your destination," said Louisiana State Police Trooper Glenn Younger. "Also go ahead and slow down. Just because it says 70 miles an hour if it's raining or inclement weather 70 miles an hour is still too fast."

In Bossier City, police spokesman Mark Natale says officers were working a crash at I-20 west at Old Minden Road where injuries were reported and another at I-20 east at Hamilton Road without injuries.

Traffic was backed up to the Red River Bridge.

Louisiana State Police Troop G were working a crash on I-20 westbound at milepost 36 near Haughton with three vehicles. Trooper Younger says these accidents do occur more in some places than others.

Anytime you have an interstate that goes through a metropolitan area there's going to be more crashes simply cause its more congestion. Out in the rural areas not as many interchanges not as many on-ramps and exit ramps so you're going to have more, that's why the speeds are slower in the city you're down to 60 miles an hour in Bossier City and in Shreveport, going through the heart of the city, you're going down to 50 miles an hour so just be mindful of those speed limits and obey those, said Trooper Younger

All departments are urging drivers to buckle up.

