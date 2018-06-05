Woman arrested in connection with slaying initially thought to have been self-defense

BOOKED: Tonya Ruth Barnett, 40, of Texarkana, Texas, one count of manslaughter (Source: Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

An East Texas woman now faces a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal shooting that authorities initially said appeared to have been a case of self-defense.

New information surfaced about the slaying of 35-year-old man Cecil Ellis Jr. at a residence near Liberty Eylau, the Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff's Office reports.

So investigators Tuesday re-interviewed Tonya Ruth Barnett.

It was then that the 40-year-old Texarkana, Texas, woman "changed her version of events from the original information she had provided investigators with."

Now Barnett is free on $20,000 bond after having been booked into Bi-State Jail on a charge of manslaughter, booking records show.

