Deputies catch Harrison County escapee, arrest his mother

An East Texas prisoner is back in custody following a search Tuesday afternoon.

And his mother also is in custody.

Gary Gorman was apprehended near the Woodlawn area of Harrison County.

He now also is charged with first-degree felony escape for fleeing the Harrison County Jail on June 3.

And his mother 58-year-old Donna Sinkard, is charged with hindering apprehension, a felony.

Deputies allege that helped her son escape then harbored him during some of the time while he was on the run.

According to the sheriff's office, he was spotted near a home around 7 a.m. off of Lee Island Road and FM 1997.

Deputies found the reported vehicle used in his escape at the end of Old FM 1997 at 8 a.m.

Authorities established a three-mile perimeter to find Gorman.

A helicopter using infrared radar eventually found him in the brush.

Gorman tried to flee, but the helicopter crew directed ground operators to his location.

Eventually, he was found after a chase.

Harrison County deputies were assisted by Marion County Sheriff David McKnight and several of his deputies, Shreveport Fire and Rescue K-9 teams, Marshall DPS Troopers and the Texas Department of Safety Helicopter Operations.

