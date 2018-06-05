Authorities ID suspect in fatal shooting of Natchitoches man

Natchitoches sheriff's deputies found 32-year-old Brian Keith Williams Jr., of Natchitoches, fatally shot on Rex Waterwell Road near Natchitoches the evening of June 4. He had been shot multiple times in his upper body. (Source: NPSO)

Natchitoches Parish authorities think they know who gunned down another man Monday evening.

Sheriff's deputies are looking for Quincy Dewayne "Flame" Nash, a 26-year-old Natchitoches man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nash stands 5',6" tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

His last known address is in the 900 block of Dixie Street in Natchitoches.

Nash is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of 32-year-old Brian Keith Williams Jr., of Natchitoches.

Deputies were responding to reports of gunfire about 5:39 p.m. Monday near the 100 block of Boston Fowler Road off Louisiana Highway 6 near Natchitoches when they found Williams lying on Rex Waterwell Road. He had been shot multiple times in his upper body.

Authorities say Nash left the area before they arrived.

Deputies then searched several locations in the Natchitoches area during the night.

Nash's criminal history includes weapons violations, authorities said.

Detectives warn anyone who sees Nash to avoid approaching him.

Instead, call 911, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432 or your local law enforcement agency.

