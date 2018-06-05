Bossier angler reels in success at tournament

A Bossier City Man is reeling in success after winning a national bass fishing tournament over the weekend.

Nick Lebrun took home a $100,000 prize as well as a slot at the world championship of bass fishing, known as the Forrest Wood Cup.

But he says his success didn't happen overnight. He says there's been plenty of days where he came home empty-handed and that made this accomplishment that much sweeter.

"It's a life-changing moment," said Lebrun. "It's really important for my career at this point and my family at this point."

He locked in first place after reeling in a whopping 62 pounds of bass from Cross Lake.

"Once I realized, 'hey, I'm about to win this thing.' the rest is still a blur. I'm still in shock."

Lebrun's can-do approach to life was handed down from his father, who sadly lost his battle to cancer earlier this year.

"He's the hardest working man I know and ever will know."

But his father wasn't much of an angler. Lebrun thinks he may have only owned one rod his entire life.

"He set the example of being a great family man and he set the example of having a strong work ethic."

Though his father wasn't able to revile in the win with his son, Lebrun says his father left a special sort of note before the competition began.

"I just felt my dad step in the boat with me."

Serendipitously, Lebrun says he felt his dad's presence through a certain significant song.

"They started playing a song called "Small town southern man" by Alan Jackson," said Lebrun. "That's one of the songs me and my two brothers and my mom picked out to remember my dad by."

"Hearing that song and just thinking about dad, it really confirmed everything. That hey you've gotten here and put up the work. Now, It's up to the good lord."

Lebrun's next competition is taking place in Hot Springs, AR in mid-August.

