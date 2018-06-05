FIRST ALERT: Storms move out and heat moves back in

Many woke up to heavy rain and loud thunderstorms Tuesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms dropped southeast across the ArkLaTex Tuesday morning and produced gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain. Luckily, these storms sounded more threatening than what they actually were.

Even though these storms made for a messy commute to work, they did drop some very beneficial rain. By noon on Tuesday, the Shreveport Regional Airport recorded almost 1.5" of rain. Here's a look at rainfall totals from Live First Alert Doppler.

A few places picked up a couple inches of rain since last night: Green: Trace to 0.5", Blue: 0.5"-1.5" and Purple: 1.5-2.5". Live First Alert Doppler could be over estimating the rainfall in some locations because some of the stronger storms did contain hail. This is properly why Live First Alert Doppler is showing some places across East Texas picking up 5"+.

With the lack of rain, drought conditions have started to develop across parts of the ArkLaTex. The last Drought Monitor does show parts of East Texas and Southwest Arkansas are under a Moderate Drought. The rain that feel Tuesday morning will improve our drought conditions, but it will not erase them.

As the storms push out of the ArkLaTex this afternoon, our rain chances are going to decrease. FutureTrack doesn't show much rain across the ArkLaTex by 4PM Tuesday afternoon.

By the middle of the work week, a more typical summer-like weather pattern is going to develop. This means little to no rain and increasing temperatures.

The rain and clouds will likely keep temperatures in the 70s and 80s Tuesday afternoon, but the 90s are in the forecast for the next 7 days. Temperatures will be well above average for this time of year through the middle of next week.

Even though a stray shower will be possible on Wednesday, our next decent chance of rain is probably about a week away.

