Good Things Happen Here: Collecting donations for a backpack giveaway

The kids may be out of school for the summer, but that isn't stopping a Shreveport radio station for thinking about the next year. KHAM is hosting their first Backpack Giveaway and needs help.

They are looking for donations of school supplies, backpacks, lunch boxes, and funds to provide for students for the upcoming year.

Their goals is to provide 100 local students backpacks full of school supplies so they can be successful in the new school year.

Renada Soul from KHAM Radio said it is all worth it in the end when you see a smile on a child's face. She says it's all about giving back to the community that you live in and preparing our children for the future ahead.

All of the donations will be prepared in backpacks that they will giveaway at their event on August 4. This will take place at the Hattie Perry park at 4300 Ledbetter St. in Shreveport from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. There will be food, entertainment and a lot of fun for the kids.

If you would like to donate, you can drop them off at KHAM Radio Studios on 3939 Lakeshore Dr, or give them a call at 318-221-5422 and they will come and pick them up. You can also donate to their GoFundMe Page.

Supplies needed:

Backpacks

Lunch Boxes

Loose Leaf Paper

Binders

Three Subject Notebooks

Pencils

Pens

Sharpeners

$25 gift cards

