Flood insurance tips as hurricane season arrives

The 2018 Hurricane Season is projected to see around 14 named storms this year.

Jim Donelon is the Commissioner for the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

He conducted his annual state tour to bring awareness the importance of getting flood insurance, starting with the Shreveport region.

"Unfortunately, while the state average for people insured is around 25%, in the Shreveport area it's around 10%," said Donelon.

"That's because people think they're away from the coast, they're not vulnerable to Hurricane events, and that's just simply not true."

Hurricanes can bring the ArkLaTex lots of leftover rain and Donelon says the area is now more susceptible to flooding than in years past.

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, named storm and hurricane deductibles usually run two to five percent of the total insured property value.

Meaning if your home is worth $200,000, the first $10,000 in damage will be expected to come from the pocket of the policyholder.

"If you're in a low-risk area, it's inexpensive. An average home in Louisiana in a low-risk area can get flood coverage for $60 per month," said Donelon.

Donelon says it's also important to take inventory of you're belongings to have in case you need to file a claim, and to keep the contact information of your agent handy at all times.

For more information on how to get flood insurance, click here.

