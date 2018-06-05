ETX fire crews work to extinguish grass fires, hope for relief

After days without rainfall in the ArkLaTex for some areas, some areas will see relief — but will it be enough to "extinguish" the workload for firefighters?

Wake Village, Nash and Texarkana Texas firefighters worked together Monday morning to bring a grass fire under control before damaging nearby structures.

This has been a common site for many fire departments as a result of high temperatures and a lack of rain in the area.

"If we don't get rain soon we will probably end up with a county burn ban," said Steve Rogers, Nash Fire Chief.

The National Weather Service reports the area in and around the Interstate 30 corridor is approaching drought conditions.

That fire was on Bishop road in Wake Village and firefighters said it burned in three different locations.

"That is kind of indicative of a wheel or chain or something hitting the ground hitting the pavement and sparking and a little bit of wind behind it," said Wake Village Fire Chief Bruce Dinsmore.

Chief Dinsmore said with conditions like they are, it doesn't take much to start a grass fire including throwing lit cigarette butts out of a moving vehicle.

"We are going to start having more grass fires if we are not careful," Dinsmore said.

"Everybody's got to be careful in doing any burning at all."

Chief Dinsmore said rain in the forecast is a welcome sight but do not think it will be enough to erase the approaching drought-like conditions for the area.

