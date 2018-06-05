Police name victims in Monday's fatal I-20 crash

Greenwood Police have named the two people killed in Monday's fatal crash on Interstate 20 west.

Irma Walker and Nedra C. Warren, both of Arlington, were ejected from their vehicle when it rolled over near mile marker 3.

An infant in the back of the vehicle was properly restrained and sent to a Northwest Louisiana hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The vehicle rolled several times during the wreck. The women were ejected because they were not wearing their seatbelts, according to Greenwood Police.

Impairment is not suspected in this crash.

The Greenwood Police Department wish to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

