Ron: Rainy start to the day, high temps return Thursday

We started the day with mostly cloudy skies, near calm winds and lows in the 60s to near 70. Rain and storms were noted across the area moving east.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with light southeast winds and highs in the 80s to near 90.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Lows tonight will be in the 60s to near 70 under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will find a slight chance of isolated rain and a random storms. Lows will be near 70 followed by highs near 90.

The heat begins to return by Thursday with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the mid-90s. Sunday will be much the same with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the mid-90s.

Next week, Monday may see a few showers and a random storm with lows 70s and mid-90s. Tuesday into Wednesday will see returning chances of rain and storms with a slight cool-down due to clouds and the rain.

