North Louisiana Seafood Week features 11 eateries along I-20 corridor

Eleven North Louisiana restaurants and Shreveport Aquarium have teamed up to showcase Louisiana seafood along the Interstate 20 corridor.

North Louisiana Seafood Week runs the week of June 4.

Among the eateries participating are a half dozen in the Shreveport-Bossier City area in Northwest Louisiana.

There also are another five in the Monroe-West Monroe area of Northeast Louisiana.

The eateries are:

The promotion comes on the eve of the 11th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off to be held June 19 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Representing North Louisiana among the dozen competing chefs will be Nick Simons, of Wine Country Bistro in Shreveport, and Anthony Felan, of Fat Calf Boucherie in Shreveport.

The winner will represent Louisiana at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off to be held Aug. 4 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Chefs from throughout the United States will compete for the title of King or Queen of American Seafood.

Click here to learn more about Louisiana seafood.

And if all that gets you in the mood to try your hand at cooking Louisiana seafood, the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board offers hundreds of recipes.

Click here for recipes for appetizers, breakfast, entrees, salads, soups and sides featuring alligator, crab, crawfish, fish, oysters and/or shrimp.

