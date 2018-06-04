Authorities think inmate had help fleeing from East Texas jail

"He should know that we are coming for him," Harrison County, Texas, sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb said of 36-year-old Gary Gorman. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities now think someone helped an inmate flee from an East Texas jail.

"We're attempting to locate a person we believe to be an accomplice in this," Harrison County sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb said.

"This alleged accomplice will also be on our radar as soon as we can locate her."

Authorities also still are on the lookout for 36-year-old Gary Gorman, who fled while on an inmate work assignment.

The felon was taking trash to Dumpsters outside the jail when he bolted.

"He should know that we are coming for him," Webb said.

Gorman is described as having a shaved head and tattoos about his face.

Authorities have said that he might be headed to Louisiana; they have not said where in Louisiana.

If you see him, immediately call 911, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at (903) 923-4000 or your local law enforcement agency.

