Man slain in Natchitoches

Authorities say gunfire erupted at 5:39 p.m. Monday near the 100 block of Boston Fowler Road off Louisiana Highway 6 near Natchitoches. A man later was fatally shot on Rex Waterwell Road (Source: Google Maps)

A man is dead.

Now authorities are interviewing witnesses and possible suspects, all of whom are adults, in an attempt to learn who shot him.

The gunfire erupted at 5:39 p.m. Monday near the 100 block of Boston Fowler Road off Louisiana Highway 6 near Natchitoches, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies found the man lying on Rex Waterwell Road.

He had gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The man, whose name authorities have not yet released, was pronounced dead on the scene by a representative of the Natchitoches coroner's office.

His body is expected to be sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.

Meantime, detectives still are on the scene gathering evidence.

Assisting with the investigation are Louisiana State Police, the Natchitoches Parish district attorney's office and members of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call sheriff's Chief of Investigations Greg Dunn or Detectives Craig LaCour, Jared Kilpatrick or Jonathan Byles at (318) 357-7830.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

