Veterans group presents $26K in scholarships to 19 students

(far left) retired Air Force Lt. Col. George Finck, scholarship program organizer; (middle) retired Air Force Col. Mike Dilda, president Ark-La-Tex MOAA Chapter; and (far right) retired Air Force Col. David Lay, secretary Ark-La-Tex MOAA Chapter.

An ArkLaTex veterans group presented $26,000 in scholarship to 19 graduating seniors during a banquet Saturday night at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The ArkLaTex Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) began the scholarship program more than 40 years ago.

The program has grown from $5,000 in scholarships, offering 10 scholarships of $500 each, to anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 in scholarships presented.

The scholarship committee presented 15 high school seniors with an academic scholarship and four Junior ROTC cadets with a leadership scholarship.

The average ACT score for the scholarship recipients is a 27.9 and their average grade point average is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.

The scholarships are made possible by the generous contributions of members of the MOAA, which has more than 1,500 members from all branches of the military.

