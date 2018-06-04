Man to spend 5 years in prison on drug, gun related charges

Xavier Breonte Strickland, 29, charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man will spend nearly 6 years in prison for a drug and firearm-related charge.

Xavier Breonte Strickland, 29 was sentenced Friday on one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

Shreveport officers went to Strickland’s home to serve a parole warrant on June 2, 2017.

When someone opened the door, officers saw Strickland exit a bedroom.

Police searched the house and found a loaded Ruger 1911 semiautomatic pistol in the closest of the bedroom where they saw Strickland.

Next to the bag was a black zipper pouch that contained a digital scale and a bag containing 31 grams of marijuana.

Strickland was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

