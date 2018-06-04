Man accused of having sex, exchanging nude photos and sexting with teenage boy

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

BOOKED: Robert Joseph Smith Jr., 45, of the 6000 block of Dorchester Circle in Keithville, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of pornography involving juveniles (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Caddo Parish man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

And nude photographs and sexual text messages allegedly were exchanged, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

Now 45-year-old Robert Joseph Smith Jr., of the 6000 block of Dorchester Circle in Keithville, faces two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of pornography involving juveniles.

Sheriff's detectives searched Smith's residence then arrested him Monday.

He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 11:49 a.m.

Booking records show his bonds total $1,050,000.

