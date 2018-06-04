Violent Shreveport weekend leaves 2 dead, 6 others injured

A rash of weekend violence has Shreveport Police investigating half a dozen separate shootings, two of which turned deadly, with 6 others injured.

The most recent shooting happened on Clift Avenue, in front of the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in Cedar Grove.

The victim told police someone tried to rob him at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said as he began to run away the gunman shot and hit him at least twice, once each in the elbow and hip. He's recovering, while the gunman is on the run.

Before that shooting, Shreveport Police were already investigating 5 other shootings, all taking place between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Police said 2 of the 8 shooting victims included minors, a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Police have arrested two suspects so far. Now police are asking for the public's help in catching the other gunmen.

"We have people that are being killed and there's information out there that we need to receive to be able to further our investigation. I mean we don't know these people. And we're not getting any assistance whatsoever," explained police spokeswoman Corporal Angie Willhite.

Corporal Angie Willhite says this is just the kind of situation, after such violence, for people to utilize resources like Crime Stoppers of Caddo and Shreveport.

Their direct line is (318) 673-7373.

A father who lives near one of the weekend crime scenes described hearing gunshots just days ago, as well and what he did next.

"These two in the backyard they were playing...All I heard was pop, pop. And I was like, 'alright, c'mon," recalled Jerry Merritt.

