Westbound I-20 reopens in wake of wreck that killed 2 people

GREENWOOD, LA (KSLA) -
Two people are dead.
And westbound Interstate 20 in Caddo Parish is back open hours after the wreck that took their lives.
Westbound traffic remains backed up several miles.
At one point, traffic was being detoured via U.S. Highway 80.
The fatal accident on westbound I-20 between Exit 5 and Exit 3 at Greenwood was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
At least one car was involved in the wreck.
Personnel from Caddo Fire District 3, the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Greenwood Police Department responded. to the wreck.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.