Westbound I-20 reopens in wake of wreck that killed 2 people

Two people are dead.

And westbound Interstate 20 in Caddo Parish is back open hours after the wreck that took their lives.

Westbound traffic remains backed up several miles.

All lanes are open on I-20 West at LA 169 (Greenwood, LA). Congestion has reached the I-220 / LA 3132 split. Use caution. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 4, 2018

At one point, traffic was being detoured via U.S. Highway 80.

The fatal accident on westbound I-20 between Exit 5 and Exit 3 at Greenwood was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

I-20 West remains closed at LA 169 (Greenwood, LA) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto US 80. Congestion has reached approximately 3 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 4, 2018

At least one car was involved in the wreck.

Personnel from Caddo Fire District 3, the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Greenwood Police Department responded. to the wreck.

I-20 westbound at MM 3 closed due to fatal crash investigation. Traffic diverted to Hwy. 80. — caddosheriff (@cpso) June 4, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

