Teen's body recovered from Sabine River in DeSoto Parish

The body of teenager was pulled from the Sabine River Monday afternoon in DeSoto Parish. Around 12:35 p.m., the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a call from DeSoto 911 regarding a possible accidental drowning at the riverfront in Logansport.

Deputies arrived to the scene and spoke with several friends who had been swimming together during the time of the incident.

"This is directly in front of our substation and we had deputies on scene in moments," said Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.

The victim, identified by family members as 15-year-old Javier Simpson, went under the water and did not resurface.

"I was very shocked because I didn't know they were down here or anything," said Simpson's uncle Pastor David Mitchell.

Search and Rescue teams from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto Fire District 1 responded to the location. Divers recovered Simpson's body from the river a short time later.

"The water is very murky. The current is not a factor at this point. There was very little current in the river. But the water conditions definitely make it difficult on the recovery. For the divers, it's like diving in the dark," continued Richardson.

The family says "JD" played football, was an usher at his church and lived a respectable and Christian life.

"We thank God for the life that he did live. He was a respectable young man," said Mitchell.

"I can shout that he knew Christ and lived a Christian life and we'll see him again," said Pastor Joseph Pitkin Jr.

Sheriff Jayson Richardson asks that you please Simpson's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

A vigil will take place Tuesday, June 5 at Logansport High School. It's scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Simpson leaves behind a twin brother.

