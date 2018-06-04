10 cited, 7 arrested in Bossier Parish sobriety checkpoint

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with troopers with the Louisiana State Police, screened 658 vehicles Friday night during a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint was on Highway 71 near Curtis Elementary School in South Bossier from 8:45 p.m. through 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

It resulted in seven arrests and 10 traffic citations for various offenses, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

“Our goal is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the roads before they cause injury or death to themselves or others,” said Sheriff Whittington.

Bossier deputies arrested two drivers for DWI, while troopers made one such arrest. Three of the other arrests were for illegal drug use and one warrant/fugitive charge.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office also aided with the use of their Alcohol Breath Testing Unit.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted through a $14,040 grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.

