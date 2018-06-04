Shreveport Dog Park clean up day announced

The Shreveport Dog Park will face a large cleanup process once flood waters subside (Source: KSLA)

The City of Shreveport is hosting a cleanup day at the Shreveport Dog Park in partnership with the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance.

The event is scheduled for June 9 at 7 a.m. to focus on beautification of the park after the most recent Red River flooding.

SPAR will do maintenance work in the park beginning June 4 in preparation for the workday.

Volunteers will work to plant new flowers, clean signs and seating, clean fence row, power wash and other cleanup efforts.

Volunteers are asked to bring shovels, racks, brooms, gloves and power washers (if available).

Volunteers are also asked to dress accordingly and bring water, sunscreen and bug spray.

No dogs allowed during the cleanup day.

